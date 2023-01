On December 29, Dr. Edward R. Rose of Boca Raton, Fla. at 85. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Rose (née Matz); children Dr. Wendy (Eric) Hyatt (née Rose) and Dr. Jeffrey (Cory Rose née Johnston) Harrison Rose; and grandchildren Dr. Allyson Hyatt, Dr. Jake Hyatt and Beverly LaNeice Rose. He was predeceased by parents Florence and Howard Rose.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.