On December 29, Phyllis Segall (née Banditson) of Towson at 87. She is survived by children Joel (Robynn) Segall and Stuart (Tammy) Segall; grandchildren Jessica (Jesse) Carl, Racquel (Daniel) Cesnalis, Zachary Segall (Zoe Fox) and Harrison (Danielle) Segall; and great-grandchildren Theodore “Ted” Fox Segall, Asher Fox Segall and Graham Cesnalis. She was predeceased by her husband, Martin H. Segall; siblings Melvin Banditson and Thelma Fedder; and parents Francis and Harry Banditson.

Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She always put family before herself.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.