On May 7, Dr. H. Richard “Rick” Waranch of Baltimore at 77. He is survived by wife Marilyn Waranch (née Bereson); children Samantha Waranch and Nicole (Evan) Boritz; siblings Judy Waranch and Jeffrey (Helene) Waranch; sister-in-law Vicki (Bruce) Finkelstein; grandchildren Avery and Tenley Boritz. Also loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. As a practicing psychologist for over 30 years, he dedicated his life to helping people through difficult times. He co-authored a number of articles and chapters and was the director of behavioral medicine at the Kennedy Krieger institute and Johns Hopkins medical institutions. He leaves a legacy of lasting impact.

Contributions may be sent to In memory of Howard Richard Waranch for Dr. Brahmer Research, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, 750 East Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.