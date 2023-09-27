On Sept. 15, Earl R. Raffel of Baltimore at 92. He is survived by wife Lorraine Raffel (née Gale); children Gary and Shuli Raffel and Bruce Raffel; grandchildren Libby and Adam Smoler, Elan Raffel and Hallie Applebaum, Noam Raffel and Anna Lippe, Jason Raffel, Brandon and Taylor Raffel and Melanie Parks; and great-grandchildren Ari, Liam and Charlie Smoler, Madelynn and Morgan Parks, Adara and LeEtta Raffel. He was predeceased by brother Stanley and Betty Raffel and parents Samuel and Reba Raffel.

Contributions may be sent to The Raffel Family Fund for Hebrew Language at Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, Pikesville, MD 21208; or Adi Negev, c/o Jewish National Fund, 2 Reservoir Circle, Suite 203, Baltimore, MD 21208, or the charity of your choice.