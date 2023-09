On Sept. 15, Garri Rybalnik of Owings Mills at 92. He is survived by children Leny Rybalnik (Lana), Lina Kryzhanovskaya and Peter Rybalnik (Natalie); grandchildren Max Kryzhanovskiy (Saray), Allison Rybalnik, Brendon Rybalnik, Anna Rybalnik and Philip Rybalnik (Lena); and great-grandchildren Bella Kryzhanovskiy, Yuri Kryzhanovskiy, Aaron Rybalnik, Iligah Rybalnik, Roxane Saliev (Max) and Nick Rybalnik. He was predeceased by parents Maria and Max Rybalnik and brother Michael Rybalnik.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.