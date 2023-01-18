On December 17, Elaine Rovner Tennis of Baltimore at 92. She is survived by her children, John (Nancy) Tennis, Bill Tennis (Sara Cartmell) and Luke Tennis (Sarah Reading); sister Lois Elkis (late Fred Pogust); grandchildren Rebecca Tennis (Richard Reinhard), Peter Tennis, Maddy Tennis, Maggie Tennis, Faye Tennis and Leo Tennis; great-grandchildren Nell Reinhard and Will Reinhard; and nieces Jane Elkis Berkowitz and Patty Elkis. She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Tennis; and her parents, Morris and Fay Rovner.

After Elaine and Harold raised their three sons, they enjoyed an active social life with many close friends and often traveled to Europe.

Elaine was an avid bridge player, but above all else, she was devoted to her family. Her grandchildren, with whom she spent many happy holiday celebrations and beach vacations, were her pride and joy. She will be dearly missed.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.