On Nov. 26, Eleanor Lilienfeld (née Russ) of Washington, D.C. at 94. She is survived by daughters Jan (Barry) Weiss, Adele (Michael) Gerraghty and Lisa Lilienfield (Bill Brindley); sibling Gerald (Lana) Russ; grandchildren Gregg Weiss, Melinda (Michael) Levin, Darren (Nina) Weiss, Andrea (Alex) Groag, Jessica (Aaron) Surman and Shaun Robinson; and great-grandchildren Eli Levin, Sofie Levin, Maytal Weiss, Elli Weiss, Nava Weiss, Lev Weiss, Ben Groag, Zeke Groag, Jonah Groag, Caleb Surman, Amelia Surman and Josie Surman. She was predeceased by husband Lawrence Lilienfield; sister Barbara Goldberg; and parents Rose and David Russ.

Contributions may be sent to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD 21208 or Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.