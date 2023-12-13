Jenny Loybman

JT Staff
On Nov. 30, Jenny Loybman (née Kogan) of Baltimore at 76. She is survived by husband Michael Loybman; son Julian (Irina) Loybman; brother Gena Kogan; sister-in-law Olga Pollack; and grandchildren.

