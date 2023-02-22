On February 2, Elise “Wendy” Linder (née Meyers) of Towson at 91. She married Dr. Seymour M Linder on Aug. 14, 1955, and they spent 55 years together until his death in 2011. They moved to Catonsville in 1958, where they had two children, Bonnie Linder and Karen Linder-Staubs. In 2019, she moved into Brightview Senior Living in Towson to be closer to her daughter. She forged affectionate friendships with the ladies there, despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to her children, she is survived by son-in-law Ken Staubs, grandchildren Savannah, Jacob, Shelby, Katie and Heather; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. She was a social butterfly — creative and a peacemaker. She was skilled at connecting with anyone she met and bringing them joy. Also, she believed in bringing people together at any cost, as she strongly valued harmony and conflict resolution. Cherishing her extended family immensely, it was important for her to attend every family event, whether joyous or sad.

She will be remembered by her pervasive kindness, infectious smile, open-mindedness and her iconic outfits, complete with colorful blazers and keys safety-pinned to T-shirts from her travels.

Contributions can be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary or Planned Parenthood of Maryland.