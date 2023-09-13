On Aug. 31, Esther Rozga of Baltimore at 65. She is survived by siblings Selma Rozga (Gerald) Lean and Max (Abby) Rozga; nephews Matthew Rozga and Andrew (Melissa) Lean; and great-nieces and nephew Charlie Lean, Leni Lean and Brooks Lean. She was predeceased by parents Rose and Abram Rozga. She loved life and those in her life. She was passionate about crafting, traveling and, above all, her family.

Contributions may be sent to The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW Washington, DC 20024; or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.