On Sept. 13, Evan Heath Hesekiel of Owings Mills at 31. He is survived by sister Chelsea (Scott) Jones; parents Carolyn (Art) Eanet and Scott Hesekiel (Paula Miles); grandmother Francine Taylor; nephew Luca Woodfield and niece Lilliann Jones; stepsiblings Max Shockett and Kayla Shockett; and girlfriend Helen Hunde. He was predeceased by stepbrother Brian Eanet and grandparents Gary Taylor, Sandra Hesekiel, Herbert “Jerry” Hesekiel, Herbert Schnitzer Jerry Eanet and Lorraine Eanet.

Contributions may be sent to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), 9210 Corporate Blvd., Suite 170, Rockville, MD 20850.