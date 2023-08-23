On Aug. 13, Evelyn Rose Barrash (née Abramovitz) of Pikesville at 96. She is survived by children Michael Barrash (Jerry Newton) and Barbara (late William) Monfried; grandchildren Scott Levenson, Jeremy (Amber) Helfand, Melinda (Robert) Stankowski and Elyse (Andrew) Carignano; and great-grandchildren Alexandra, Kennedy, Palmer, Maya, Regan, Morgan, Logan and Lauren. She was predeceased by husband Lawrence Barrash; daughter Gloria Salkin; siblings Dr. Leonard J. Abramovitz, Norman Brahms and Grace Abramovitz; and parents Dr. Morris and Pauline Abramovitz.

Contributions may be sent to MAZON – A Jewish Response to Hunger, P.O. Box 96119, Washington, DC 20090; BridgingLife Hospice, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157; or the Frank and Etta Barrash Jewish Meditation and Prayer Room at Good Samaritan Hospital.