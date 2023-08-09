On July 30, Gregory Karalnik of Baltimore at 69. He is survived by daughters Alexandria (Adam) Sparrow and Yelena Karalnik; sister Klavdia (Igor) Shinder; grandchildren Samantha and Nicholas; cousin Constantine Spivak; and niece Sabina (Theo) Koutros. He was predeceased by parents Ida and Leonid Karalnik. He worked as a machinist and videographer for most of his life. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor and love for others.

Contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, online at cancer.org.