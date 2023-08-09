On July 28, Jonathan Krome of Danville, Virginia, at 57. He is survived by son Harrison Krome (Corinne Krome) and daughter Rachel Strawder (Kristen Strawder); mother Diane Krome; brother Charles Krome (Anna Krome); and sister Amy Krome. He is predeceased by father Dr. Ronald Krome. Many other family members will remember him with fond memories and funny stories. He became a beloved orthopedic surgeon for the community of Danville, where he positively transformed numerous lives. He had special interests in arthroscopy, sports medicine and total joint replacement. In his spare time, he also enjoyed working with local city and county schools, Averett University Athletics and the Danville Braves. He was a devoted son, father, friend and doctor. His memory will be cherished. The family thanks all who have offered prayers, love, meals and support during Jon’s illness.

Contributions may be sent to Averett University Sports Medicine Department, or to Judea Reform Congregation of Durham NC.