On August 2, Judith Carol Miller (née Solomon) of Pikesville at 83. She is survived by husband Robert “Bob;” children Stephen R. (Laura) Miller and Lauren M. (Jeffrey) Smelkinson; and grandchildren Alyssa Miller, Jenna Miller (fiancé Alex Krick), Dr. Carley Smelkinson (fiancé Dr. Greg Aubertin), Jared Smelkinson and Alexa Smelkinson. She was predeceased by sister Lois (Arnold) Rudo; brother-in-law Sanford “Sonny” Miller; and parents Sylvia and Myer Solomon. She grew up in the Forest Park area of Baltimore and graduated from Forest Park High. She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Towson State College. She loved playing mahjong, cooking, traveling and reading. Most important was her love for her family and friends. She was a member of Beth Israel Congregation.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care or Beth Israel Congregation or University of Maryland Greenbaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.