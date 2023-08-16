On Aug. 6, Harvey “Bud” M. Meyerhoff of Baltimore at 96. He is survived by wife Phyllis Meyerhoff (née Cahn); children Terry (James) Rubenstein, Lee Hendler, Zoh (Bob) Hieronimus and Joseph Meyerhoff II (Dawna Cobb); stepchildren Susan Davis, Diane (Barton) Wailes and Nancy Moye; 10 grandchildren and four step-grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by first wife Lyn P. Meyerhoff; sisters Peggy Pearlstone and Eleanor Katz; and parents Rebecca and Joseph Meyerhoff.

Contributions may be sent to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024; Johns Hopkins Berman Institute Of Bioethics, 3400 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218; or The Park School, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.