On Aug. 7, Joan H. Strauss of Virginia Beach, Virginia, at 101. She was the wife of Werner S. Strauss, who preceded her in death. She was the mother of Renee Dawson and Larry Strauss (Katherine); grandmother of Adina S Gadell (Tim); and great-grandmother of Mya and Kai Gadell. She got her start in advertising writing and became an accomplished children’s writer with many short stories published throughout her many years of writing, teaching and volunteering at schools. She was an avid tennis player throughout her life and a former Girl Scouts leader.

Contributions may be sent to Horizons Hampton Roads, Inc., 7336 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505, or the charity of your choice.