On Jan. 31, Herbert Sweren of Pikesville at 98. He is survived by children Richard Sweren, Kathy (Andrew) Garber and Robert Sweren; sister Irene (Michael) Johnson; grandchildren Daniel Sweren-Becker, Eliza Sweren-Becker (Jacob Doctoroff), Brian Garber, Rachel Garber, Andrew Sweren and Joshua Sweren; and great-granddaughter Lila Doctoroff. He was predeceased by wife Sheila Sweren (née Foreman) and siblings Evelyn (Mickey) Greenberg and Edgar (Betty) Sweren. He was a kind, loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.

Contributions may be sent to the University of Baltimore Student Emergency Assistance Fund, In Memory of Herbert Sweren, Class of 1950.