On August 23, Herschel Lerner Langenthal of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by wife Judith Langenthal (née Myers); sons Joshua Langenthal (Diane Halberg), Matthew Langenthal, and Daniel Langenthal; and grandchildren Ella Langenthal and Eva Langenthal. He was predeceased by parents Hannah and Josiah Langenthal and his birth parents Chaim and Rebecca Lerner.

Contributions in his memory may be made to President and Fellows of Harvard College (memo: Financial Aid Fund), c/o Harvard University, PO Box 419209, Boston, MA 02241-9209.