On August 12, Michael Levin of Baltimore and Columbia at 70. He is survived by nephews Steven Berson and David Berson; and brother Paul Levin. He was predeceased by sister Hinda Berson; and parents Mollie and Hyman Levin.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to HIAS, 1300 Spring Street, Suite 500, Silver Spring, MD 20910.