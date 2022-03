On March 8, Rabbi David Hyatt of Silver Spring at 79. He is survived by his wife Sara Hyatt (née Chibowski); children Shmuel (Mindy) Hyatt, Arona (Amram) Hes, Mordechai (Tami) Hyatt, Yisroel “Izzy” (Chaya) Hyatt and Esther Hyatt; and many grandchildren.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.