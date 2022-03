On March 5, Lev Komarov of Baltimore at 93. He is survived by

daughters Inna Komarova (Aleksandr Polenur) and Alice (Eugene) Teveler; grandchildren Elena (Chris) Healing, Lana Teveler, Miriam (Kyle) Bartscher and Justin Teveler; and great-grandchildren Weston and Wyatt Bartscher and Skylar Healing. He was predeceased by wife Bella Komarov.

