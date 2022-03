On March 3, Elaine Ruth Goodfriend of Rockville at 94. She is survived by daughter Susan (Scott) Fine; godson Kevin Kommit; and grandchildren Jessica and Jacob Fine. She was predeceased by husband Richard Dewey Goodfriend; siblings Morton Goodfriend and Florence Grate; and parents Minnie and Benjamin Goodfriend.

Contributions may be sent to the Bender JCC of Greater Washington Coming of Age program or the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.