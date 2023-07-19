On July 9, Ilene Harriet Tilson Powers (née Goldsmith) of Owings Mills at 84. She is survived by husband Alvin Powers; children Scott (Suzanne) Tilson, Todd (Nancy) Tilson and Tammy Tilson (Adam) Fried, Jeffrey (Diane) Powers and Mark (Bonnie) Powers; grandchildren Kyle Tilson, Brooke Tilson, Grant Tilson, Carly Tilson, Taylor Tilson, Alexandra Bierer, Logan Bierer, Holden (Kelly) Powers, Brent Powers, Harrison Powers and Aidan Powers; sisters-in-law, Beth Goldsmith and Rona Smith; nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends. She was predeceased by husband Stuart Tilson; brother Harold Goldsmith; and parents Henry and Bess Goldsmith.

Contributions may be sent to Goldsmith Early Childhood Center, 8100 Stevenson Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.