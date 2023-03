On March 10, Inna Gourevicheva of Reisterstown at 84. She is survived by daughter Elena (Tim) Aliyev; and grandchildren Adel Aliyev and Dzhamil Aliyev. She was predeceased by husband Alexi Lomakin.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.