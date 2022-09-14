On September 5, Irvin Isaac Lazinsky of Baltimore at 98. He is survived by children Stephen (Abby) Lazinsky and Mindie Lazinsky Flamholz; grandchildren Rebecca (Michael) Snyder, Alison (Seth) Hoenig, Benjamin “Beej” (Darcy) Flamholz, and Dan (Ashley) Flamholz; great-grandchildren Shelby, Zachary, Jacob, Lexi, Levi, Mac, Emma, Avery, Larkin, Garrett, and Drew. He was predeceased by wife Jeannie Lazinsky (née Fisher); parents Sarah and Samuel “Sol” Lazinsky; sister Ruth Lazinsky (Irwin) Albert; and in-laws Bernard and Nan Fisher, Louis and Doris Schwartzman.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Jewish Community Food Fund, c/o Jewish Community Services, 5750 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215, Yiddish Book Center, 1021 West Street, Amherst, MA 01002, or the charity of your choice.