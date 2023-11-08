On Oct. 30, Jerry Brickman of Reisterstown at 86. He is survived by daughter Marci (Alan) Elkin; siblings Norman (Barbara) Brickman and Sharon Jaffe; grandchildren Stacy Elkin, Jodi (Corey) Cook, Lauren Elkin and Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Kevin Tharakan); great-grandchildren Ryan Cook, Haley Tharakan, Maisie Cook and Evan Tharakan; and dear friend Shirley Rodbell. He was predeceased by wife Rita Brickman (née Meyer) and parents Hilda and Robert Brickman. He was a brilliant and selfless man who would do anything for anyone he loved. He was a devoted husband, father and the most amazing grandfather. Everyone loved him and talked about how adorable and good-looking he was. We miss him so much already.

Contributions may be sent to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.