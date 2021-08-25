On Aug. 9, Philip Theodore Klotz of Baltimore at 82. He is survived by wife Arlene Judith Klotz (née Murray); children Andrea Beth (Eric) Seward and Jeffrey David Klotz; sister Anita (late Sonny) Weiss; and grandchildren Mackenzie Seward, Thomas Seward, Rachel Klotz and Ethan Klotz; and by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was predeceased by parents Elinor and Harry Klotz.

Contributions may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.