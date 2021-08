On Aug. 12, Rabbi Shmuel Lopin of Baltimore at 77. He is survived by wife Hanni Lopin (née Lapian); children Avi (Sheryl) Lopin, Batya (Shmuel) Levy, Eli (Etta) Lopin and Nomi (Avimoshe) Ellman; siblings Louise Fink, Rabbi Paul Lopin and Aronette Garfinkel; and grandchildren Meira, Adin, Ben, Yoni, Minday, Simcha, Ayala, Natanel and Yishai. He was predeceased by grandson Benny and parents Ann and Rabbi Abraham Lopin.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.