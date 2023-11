On Aug. 11, Lucile Gordon Press (née Fogarty) of Columbia at 73. She is survived by siblings Sara (Rocky) Midgett, Robin Fogarty, Evan (Sharon) Fogarty and Christopher (Suzanne) Fogarty; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Herbert Press and parents Olivia and Terence Fogarty.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.