On Nov. 26, Margaret S. Stern of Baltimore at 97. She is survived by children Lonie (Stan) Prouser, Sandy (Chuck) Lurie and Arlene (Marc) Ellison; grandchildren Heather (Brad) Robinson, Traci (Ian) Knibbe, Brittany Prouser, Michael (Jennifer) Lurie, Rachel (David) Hauss, Andrew Lurie, David Ellison, Lauren (Myles) Poster and Rebecca (Adam) Rudel; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Fred Stern; sister Edith (Leonard) Karch; and parents Bella and Albert Ring. She was truly the matriarch of the family, and an active volunteer in the community. She was a longtime active member and dedicated sisterhood treasurer of Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah synagogue for many years. She served as president of the Malcolm F. Friedman Auxiliary for Cancer Research and was a member of the Federation of Jewish Women’s Organization of Maryland, as well as other volunteer activities. She enjoyed working with her husband in their bakery, Stern’s Bakery, and later in their other business. She was an Orioles fan who loved to read and bowl. Her sweet personality and spirit will be missed.

Contributions may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209.