Roslyn Iris Siegel

On Nov. 28, Roslyn Iris Siegel (née Levine) of Pikesville at 79. She is survived by children Michael Siegel (Jamie Harris) Allan (Cindy) Siegel and Bethe (Ted) Halpern; sisters-in-law Sylvia Gamerman and Beverly Levine; grandchildren Courtney Siegel, Morgan Siegel, Jack Halpern and Lauren Halpern; and many nieces, nephews, granddogs and friends. She was predeceased by husband Melvin N. Siegel and parents Morris and Esther Levine.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, at donate.cancer.org.

