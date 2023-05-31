On May 26, Marilyn Meyerhoff (née Shemer) of Palm Beach, Fla., at 93. She is survived by partner Samuel Feldman; children Karen Sweet (Robert), Tom Meyerhoff (Cynthia) and Jack Meyerhoff (Jill); grandchildren Lance Meyerhoff (Andrea), Noah Sweet (Kaitlyn), Mackenzie Sweet, Cole Meyerhoff and Chloe Meyerhoff; step-grandchildren Charles Sainty (Stella), Clementine Sainty and Della Sainty; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Joyce Keating; nieces Jamie Miller (Steven) and Erin Keating; nephew Jon Nathanson (Richard Feldman); Brooke Thomas (Herb), Graham Larson (Rhea), Brooks Miller (Blaire), Alex and Reese Miller, Finn and Faye Hopkins and Alec Bove. She was predeceased by parents Bess and Ben Shemer; sister Shirley Nathanson; and nephew Jimmy Nathanson. Her marriage to Harry Meyerhoff ended in divorce. Born and raised in Baltimore, she loved to travel. Known for her beauty and sophisticated sense of style, she loved to entertain. Eternally young, she delighted in making new acquaintances and experiencing new things.

Contributions can be sent to Children’s HealthWatch, a research and policy group that advocates for child health: childrenshealthwatch.org.