On May 24, Melvin W. Polster of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by children Martin (Adela) Polster and Gail (Myron) Esterson; brother Harold (Debby); grandchildren Barbara (Erik), David, Shulamit (Asaf), Gefen, Keshet (Ariel), Evyatar, Yael (Michael) and Ariella; great-grandchildren Talya, Dvir, Yair, Lavi, Ivri and Zachary; brother-in-law George Kronenberg; and daughter-in-law Judy. He was predeceased by son Daniel Polster and sister Sally Kronenberg.

Contributions may be sent to Hatzalah of Baltimore, 2930 Taney Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, or to Bikur Cholim of Baltimore, 2833 Smith Ave., Baltimore, MD 21209.