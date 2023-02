On January 23, Mark Shimshak of Ellicott City at 76. He is survived by his wife, Betty Shimshak; daughters Amy (David) Bitterman and Jenny (Jason) Shelley; siblings Daniel Shimshak and Goldie Wigutow; and grandchildren Emma and Drew Bitterman. Mark was predeceased by his sister, Sally Schwimmer; and his parents, Anna and William Shimshak.

Contributions in his memory may be sent to: the Jewish Federation of Howard County, 10630 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 400, Colombia, MD 21044.