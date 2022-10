On October 17, Marta Ann Kolodkin of Woodlawn at 67. She is survived by her mother, Selma Kolodkin (née Green); brother Jerry (Martha) Kolodkin; and many loving cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her father, Marvin Kolodkin.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Chimes Foundation, 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215; Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117; and Har Sinai-Oheb Shalom Congregation, 7310 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.