On June 30, Martin Weiss of Rockville at 94. He is survived by children Gail (Dr. Maurice) Gaspar and Jeffrey (Sharon) Weiss; and grandchildren Michael Gaspar, Stephanie Gaspar (Dan Rosenzweig), Joshua Weiss and Noah Weiss. He was predeceased by wife Joan Weiss (née Merlis); siblings Emil (Pearl) Weiss, Ellen Weiss (Willie Lebow), Isaac (Alice) Weiss, Celia Weiss (Fred Moss), Hannah Weiss, Esther Weiss and Moishe Weiss; and parents Golda and Jacob Weiss.

Contributions may be sent to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024 or JSSA (Jewish Social Service Agency), Donations address: P.O. Box 392492, Pittsburgh, PA 15251-9492.