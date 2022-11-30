On November 8, Mildred L. Selko of Baltimore at 97. She is survived by children Randi (Allen) Kampf, Brad (Tricia Joralemon) Selko and Ronni Jo Selko (Avi Isseroff); sister A. Harold “Pitty” Dubois; grandchildren Gabriel (Deena) Selko, Sara (Conor) Merrigan, Seth (Christine) Kampf and Casey Rae (Jon) Ballard; great-grandchildren Willow Merrigan, Sela Kampf, Sylvie Selko, Philo Kampf and Ruby Frank. She was predeceased by husband Soll Selko; and siblings Rae Graham, Elaine Strange, Maurice “Moonie” Dubois and Stan “Boodie” Dubois.

Contributions in her memory may be sent to: Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.