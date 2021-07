On June 30, Stewart Rankin of Elkridge at 57. He is survived by wife Annette Rankin (nee Kalman); children Dylan Rankin and Brooke Rankin; mother Peggy Rankin; brother Bert (Diane) Rankin; and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by father Sylvan Rankin.

Contributions may be sent to American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.