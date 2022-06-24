On June 6, Richard Reichel of Pikesville at 91. He is survived by wife Rosalyn Reichel (née Podell) of 65 years; children Carl (Margie) Reichel and Robbyn (Robert) Weisman; grandchildren Jeffrey Reichel, Courtney (Steven) Davis, Kimberly (Jim) Bradley and Scott (Erin) Weisman; great-grandchildren Olivia Bradley, Ellie Reichel and Chase Bradley. He was predeceased by parents Dr. William and Jessie Reichel. He was the brother of Myron and Johanne.

Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.