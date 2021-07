On July 18, Vladimir Safronov of Baltimore at 89. He is survived by wife Eleonor Safronov (nee Takh); daughter Marina (William) Needham; first cousin Alex (Nadya) Takh; and cousins Anna Gonchaova and Sergei Grasberg. He was predeceased by parents Alexey Safronov and Vera Goryunova.

Contributions may be sent to American Cancer Society, online at cancer.org.