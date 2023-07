On June 6, Shelia Sporl (née Goldblatt) of Rockville at 83. She is survived by children Jeffrey Fisher and Laurie (Mark) Brown; sister Nadine (Dr. Jay) Rudo; and grandchildren Brandon Brown and Brittany Tress. She was predeceased by parents Julia and Morris Goldblatt.

Contributions may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, PO Box 21571, Pikesville, MD 21282 or United Support Against Multiple Sclerosis, 201 W. Padonia Road, Suite 600, Timonium, MD 21093.