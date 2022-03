On March 9, Matthew Fraeme Shelnitz of Clarksville at 32. He is survived by parents Fryda Fraeme and Mark Shelnitz; sister Jamie Shelnitz; grandparents Robert and Carole Shelnitz and Jack Fraeme; cousin Sarah Newberger; and aunts Lori Shelnitz (Todd Newberger) and Lisa Shelnitz (Tom Shaer). He was predeceased by grandmother Margaret Fraeme.

Contributions may be sent to Gratitude Foundation, online at gratitudefoundation.com, or Temple Isaiah, online at templeisaiah.org.