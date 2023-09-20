On Sept. 2, Sherry Schwartz (née Magaram) of Los Angeles, California, at 84. She is survived by children Michael Schwartz (Nathalie) and Karyn Schulz (Steven); and grandchildren Aaron Schulz, Bryce Schulz, Ahava Schwartz, Ohr Yosef Schwartz, Noam Schwartz, Chaya Schwartz and Sarah Schwartz. She was predeceased by husband Dr. Edward H. Schwartz and parents Tobby and Irving Magaram. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, a complete giver whose impact positively changed the lives of her children, grandchildren, the special education students she taught for over 20 years and everyone she touched.

