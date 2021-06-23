On June 3, Sara Lee Siegel (née Freeman) of Alexandria, Va., formerly of Baltimore and Lexington, Va., at 93. She is survived by daughter Janet Siegel Levin (Dr. Roger Levin); grandson Jacob Levin (Jessica Ruhl); and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Ralph Siegel; siblings Beatrice Siegel, Evelyn Berman and Aaron Freeman; and parents Joseph and Dora Freeman.

Contributions may be sent to Inova Alexandria Hospital Ralph & Sara Lee Siegel Cardiac Rehabilitation Fund, 8110 Gatehouse Road, Suite 200 East, Falls Church, VA, 22042 or Agudas Achim Congregation, 2908 Valley Drive, Alexandria, VA 22302.