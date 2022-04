On March 19, Joel Smeyne of Owings Mills at 83. He is survived by wife Linda Smeyne (née Flom); children Jill Cohen (late Jay G. Cohen) and Sari (Eugene) Lipitz; sister Rona Seelig; and grandchildren Zachary Cohen, Samara Cohen, Sophie Lipitz and Chloe Lipitz. He was predeceased by parents Frances and Jacob Smeyne.

Contributions may be sent to Jay G. Cohen Memorial Student Opportunities Endowment (go.umd.edu/cohenfund).