On March 23, Dr. Frederick “Fred” John Joseph Walsh at 85. He was born on July 11, 1936, in Manhattan, to John Walsh and Bridget Jenks and raised by Bridget and George McGrath. Of Irish descent, he grew up in New York. He attended St. John’s University and also studied at NYU, earning his doctorate before building a career in higher education, where he helped modernize the field while making significant strides to advance and innovate education. In addition, he was a veteran of the U.S. military. He served in several administrative posts at different colleges and universities across the northeast. He was the vice president of Montgomery College and also served as the president of Catonsville Community College. His biggest love in life was his wife, Barbara Heller-Walsh. The two were family friends but became close while working in higher education at SUNY Farmingdale. He and Barbara got married on June 21, 1974. They were married for 48 years before his passing. He is survived by wife Barbara; daughters Patty Silber and Mara Fraidin; and grandchildren Alex and Sammi Silber and Hailey and Austin Fraidin.

