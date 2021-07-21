On July 8, Jerome “JK” Kaufmann Smith of Pikesville at 93. He attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the University of Maryland where he planned to study law. After his freshman year, he was drafted into the Army during the Korean War where he served as a typist. When he returned, he decided to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps as a furniture salesman while also caring for his grandmother. In 1954, he met and married Elaine (nee Eisenstein). They enjoyed 45 years of happy marriage, raising their two boys. In 1999, he lost his beloved wife to cancer but happily found love again with Reneé (nee Rosenfeld). They married in 2000 and shared 21 years together. He was well respected in his sales career, working for Burns, Vaughn Bassett and finally Pilliod. In addition to Reneé, he is survived by sons David (Laura) and Lloyd (Brenda) and grandchildren June and Cam. He was also survived by eight step-grandchildren and 13 step-great-grandchildren.