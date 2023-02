On May 18, 2022, Teachee Deshawn Dunn of Washington, D.C. at 50. She is survived by children Jamal Dunn, Malik Dunn, Armani Dunn and Logan McCray; mother Linda F. Dunn; sister Vicky Dunn. Teachee worked with the Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative (www.fsfsc.org) for a total of 18 years, helping women and families in crisis. In the course of her work and her life, she reached out and connected with all she knew.

