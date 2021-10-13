On Sept. 24, Judith Thomas of Hanover at 83. She was a Holocaust survivor. She survived a difficult marriage and a difficult divorce. She survived cancer. She dedicated her life to supporting her kids. She was selfless and generous and kind, and she taught lessons by her own example as much as through the advice and knowledge she shared. She was beautiful. And she will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her, and remembered and celebrated forever. She is survived by children Zohar Shif, Gil Shif and wife Crystal and Daphna Morgan and husband Sam; grandchildren Jordan Edelman, Seth Morgan and Jonathan Morgan; and great-grandchild Madison Schindele. She was predeceased by sister Tzipi Katzuni and husband Eli and parents Moshe and Chaya Koppelman.